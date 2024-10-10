https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/zelensky-to-visit-london-on-october-10-to-meet-with-starmer-natos-rutte-1120494897.html

Zelensky to Visit London on October 10 to Meet With Starmer, NATO’s Rutte

- Volodymyr Zelensky, in addition to scheduled meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will also pay an official visit to London on Thursday to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

US President Joe Biden and Zelensky were scheduled to meet in Germany on October 12 to follow up on the so-called victory plan after US and Ukrainian officials spent the last several weeks reviewing it, but the US president canceled his trip to stay in the United States to oversee the federal response to the category 4 Hurricane Milton. A spokesman for the UK prime minister did not say whether there would be discussions about allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia using Western weapons, the report said on Wednesday.

