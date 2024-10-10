https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russia-stands-ready-to-use-unscs-full-arsenal-to-improve-situation-in-lebanon---nebenzia-1120504320.html
Russia Stands Ready to Use UNSC's Full Arsenal to Improve Situation in Lebanon - Nebenzia
Russia Stands Ready to Use UNSC's Full Arsenal to Improve Situation in Lebanon - Nebenzia
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to use all measures of the United Nations Security Council to improve the situation in Lebanon, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.
2024-10-10T23:22+0000
2024-10-10T23:22+0000
2024-10-10T23:22+0000
world
vassily nebenzia
russia
lebanon
israel
un security council (unsc)
hezbollah
israel-lebanon war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116609893_0:0:2684:1511_1920x0_80_0_0_66bce0284aec7c35aa17e24f7110a4bd.jpg
"Russia stands ready to harness the entire and substantial arsenal of measures and means at the Security Council's disposal for we know what we will do, yet we're not so sure about some colleagues on the council," Nebenzia said on Thursday. Some colleagues want to avoid putting the US in an uncomfortable position, he added. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/israeli-air-force-strikes-refugee-camp-in-southern-lebanon-killing-6-people---source-1120492561.html
russia
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116609893_0:0:2684:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_dbde56b3e637ba16370999cb865d3ba7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
unsc response to israel, unsc response to lebanon, russia stance on israel lebanon
unsc response to israel, unsc response to lebanon, russia stance on israel lebanon
Russia Stands Ready to Use UNSC's Full Arsenal to Improve Situation in Lebanon - Nebenzia
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Moscow is ready to implement all measures of the UN Security Council to improve the situation in Lebanon, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting.
"Russia stands ready to harness the entire and substantial arsenal of measures and means at the Security Council's disposal for we know what we will do, yet we're not so sure about some colleagues on the council," Nebenzia said on Thursday.
Some colleagues want to avoid putting the US in an uncomfortable position, he added.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.