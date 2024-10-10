https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russia-stands-ready-to-use-unscs-full-arsenal-to-improve-situation-in-lebanon---nebenzia-1120504320.html

Russia Stands Ready to Use UNSC's Full Arsenal to Improve Situation in Lebanon - Nebenzia

Russia is ready to use all measures of the United Nations Security Council to improve the situation in Lebanon, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.

"Russia stands ready to harness the entire and substantial arsenal of measures and means at the Security Council's disposal for we know what we will do, yet we're not so sure about some colleagues on the council," Nebenzia said on Thursday. Some colleagues want to avoid putting the US in an uncomfortable position, he added. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

