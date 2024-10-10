https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russian-air-defense-destroys-92-ukrainian-drones-over-past-night-1120495291.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys 92 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night

Russian air defense systems destroyed 92 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russian air defense systems destroyed 92 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. Some 47 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Region, 12 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Rostov Region, four over the Bryansk Region, two each over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Crimea, one over the Voronezh Region and 15 over the Sea of Azov, the ministry added.

