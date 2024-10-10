https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russian-air-defense-destroys-92-ukrainian-drones-over-past-night-1120495291.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 92 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night
05:41 GMT 10.10.2024 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 10.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism.
Russian air defense systems destroyed 92 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past night, 92 Ukrainian drones of airplane type were destroyed and intercepted by on-duty air defense means during the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against objects on the territory of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.
Some 47 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Region, 12 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Rostov Region, four over the Bryansk Region, two each over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Crimea, one over the Voronezh Region and 15 over the Sea of Azov, the ministry added.