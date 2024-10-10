International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Destroys 92 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night
Russian Air Defense Destroys 92 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Night
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems destroyed 92 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russian air defense systems destroyed 92 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. Some 47 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Region, 12 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Rostov Region, four over the Bryansk Region, two each over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Crimea, one over the Voronezh Region and 15 over the Sea of Azov, the ministry added.
drone warfare, ukraine drone attacks on russia, russia's special military operation, drone attacks, ukraine terrorism, ukraine war crimes, ukraine terror attacks on russia
05:41 GMT 10.10.2024 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 10.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism.
Russian air defense systems destroyed 92 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past night, 92 Ukrainian drones of airplane type were destroyed and intercepted by on-duty air defense means during the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against objects on the territory of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Some 47 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Region, 12 over the Kursk Region, nine over the Rostov Region, four over the Bryansk Region, two each over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Crimea, one over the Voronezh Region and 15 over the Sea of Azov, the ministry added.
