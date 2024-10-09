https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/delayed-ramstein-meeting-speaks-volumes-about-zelensky-regimes-failure--ex-pentagon-analyst-1120490770.html

Delayed Ramstein Meeting Speaks Volumes About Zelensky Regime's Failure – Ex-Pentagon Analyst

President Joe Biden's decision to remain in the US is not due to Hurricane Milton, asserts ex-DoD analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.

"The risk is high that Biden is not current on his understanding of this situation, and will say something that will embarrass or overly commit the US in the region," Kwiatkowski said, adding that the Biden administration sees "the US must… minimize US policy failures that led to the destruction of Ukraine as a functioning and potential EU state." According to the pundit, the Biden administration sees "the US must solve a new problem in Ukraine, and to minimize US policy failures that led to the destruction of Ukraine as a functioning and potential EU state."Kwiatkowski continued that Washington's allies vis-a-vis Ukraine "already understand that a miracle of military prowess and productivity in the West isn't coming in time to save Ukraine." In the meantime, NATO war planners don’t seem to be ready to talk about a post-war Ukraine plan yet, she said, presuming that "it must be made ready soon."

