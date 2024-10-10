International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-laos-to-take-part-in-east-asia-summit-blinken-coming-1120494002.html
Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in Laos to Take Part in East Asia Summit, Blinken Coming
Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in Laos to Take Part in East Asia Summit, Blinken Coming
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the East Asia Summit, his American counterpart, Antony Blinken will be arriving shortly. They are not expected to speak.
2024-10-10T02:54+0000
2024-10-10T02:54+0000
world
antony blinken
sergey lavrov
east
russia
asean
laos
russian foreign ministry
east asia summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091197419_0:0:3310:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_779f2e19a87ab45f135eeb4b5b198fb7.jpg
According the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov also plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings with Asian partners. Among permanent participants of EAS there are not only ASEAN countries, but also their dialogue partners including China, Russia and the United States. The US delegation is led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken who came to Laos to attend ASEAN events and the EAS instead of US President Joe Biden. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not announced any possible contacts between Lavrov and Blinken in Vientiane. The US State Department noted that Ukraine is one of the geopolitical issues Blinken plans to discuss during the event.The East Asia Summit is a platform for dialogue among Asia-Pacific leaders on a wide range of strategic political and economic issues, including the challenges of strengthening the regional security architecture. Meetings in this format are held annually in conjunction with high-level ASEAN events. Since 2011, the leaders of Russia and the United States have also been invited to the forum of heads of state of East and Southeast Asia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230714/lavrov-blinken-participate-in-asean-ministerial-meeting-in-indonesia-1111867801.html
east
russia
laos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/02/1091197419_499:0:3228:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80de639acf43a008603eda2ac692c8aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
antony blinken in laos, blinken and lavrov, lavrov goes to laos, russian delegation to the east asia summit
antony blinken in laos, blinken and lavrov, lavrov goes to laos, russian delegation to the east asia summit

Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in Laos to Take Part in East Asia Summit, Blinken Coming

02:54 GMT 10.10.2024
© JONATHAN NACKSTRANDUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for journalists at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Stockholm, on December 2, 2021.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for journalists at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Stockholm, on December 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2024
© JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
Subscribe
MOSCOW, October 10 (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Laos’ capital Vientiane to take part in the East Asia Summit (EAS), which is scheduled to be held on October 11, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
According the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov also plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings with Asian partners.
Among permanent participants of EAS there are not only ASEAN countries, but also their dialogue partners including China, Russia and the United States.
The US delegation is led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken who came to Laos to attend ASEAN events and the EAS instead of US President Joe Biden.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has not announced any possible contacts between Lavrov and Blinken in Vientiane. The US State Department noted that Ukraine is one of the geopolitical issues Blinken plans to discuss during the event.
(From L to R) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Adi WEDA / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2023
World
Lavrov, Blinken Participate in ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Indonesia
14 July 2023, 07:08 GMT
The East Asia Summit is a platform for dialogue among Asia-Pacific leaders on a wide range of strategic political and economic issues, including the challenges of strengthening the regional security architecture. Meetings in this format are held annually in conjunction with high-level ASEAN events. Since 2011, the leaders of Russia and the United States have also been invited to the forum of heads of state of East and Southeast Asia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала