West Ignores Use of Chemicals by Ukraine Against Russia

Sputnik International

The West is completely ignoring facts of violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Ukraine, which uses toxic chemicals against the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands, said.

The 107th session of the OPCW Executive Council is being held in The Hague October 8-11. Tarabrin said speaking at the Executive Council session that the politicization of the OPCW work by the United States and its allies is illustrated by the situation around the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

