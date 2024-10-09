https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/russia-provides-investigation-results-into-ukraines-use-of-chemical-arms-to-opcw---envoy-1120490860.html

Russia Provides Investigation Results Into Ukraine's Use of Chemical Arms to OPCW - Envoy

Sputnik International

Russia has handed over to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) the results of an investigation into the use of chemical weapons by Ukraine, and asks that this information be taken as seriously as possible, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces, said that Russian troops in August revealed facts of Ukraine's covert use of chemical weapons under the guise of smoke shells in the Kursk Region. The Russian side provided the results of the investigation conducted on the basis of the chemical analytical laboratory of the Russian Defense Ministry accredited to the OPCW and in strict accordance with the requirements of the OPCW to the Technical Secretariat for dissemination among the participating States ahead of the 107th Session of the OPCW Executive Council, Tarabrin said, speaking at a session. The Russian side provided a document on Ukraine's use of chemical weapons for dissemination among the member states on October 3, according to the OPCW database.

