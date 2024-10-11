https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/airport-in-french-overseas-region-of-martinique-closes-amid-renewed-riots--reports-1120512670.html

Airport in French Overseas Region of Martinique Closes Amid Renewed Riots – Reports

The airport in Martinique, a French overseas territory in the Caribbean, is closed on Friday to due riots against the high cost of living, and over 1,000 passengers were redirected to the neighboring island of Guadeloupe, the Franceinfo radio reported.

Martinique's prefecture said in a press release that three flights with 1,117 passengers had to be redirected to Guadeloupe, following the closure of Aime Cesaire Airport. A day earlier, about a hundred people breached the runway at the airport in Fort-de-France, the capital of Martinique. Eight people were arrested after rioters started throwing Molotov cocktails at the police. Protests in Martinique have resulted in looting, arson, and roadblocks. A curfew was reinstated after 26 police officers were injured during clashes with protesters. Schools and pharmacies are closed, and hospitals are focusing on serious and critical cases. Protests, which began over rising living costs, have intensified since Monday. Protesters set fire to the prefecture building and several police cars. Food prices are 40% higher in the overseas region than in mainland France due to an old import tax. In response, the French government has deployed the a unit of CRS, the general reserve of the French National Police, to Martinique for the first time in 65 years.

