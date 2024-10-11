https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/dutch-budget-has-over-11bln-earmarked-for-ukraine-military-aid---defense-minister-1120515755.html

Dutch Budget Has Over $11Bln Earmarked for Ukraine Military Aid - Defense Minister

The Netherlands has allocated 10.4 billion euros ($11 billion) in its budget for military aid to Ukraine, of which almost 4 billion euros has already been spent, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on Friday.

"A total of 10.4 billion euros has been earmarked for the military aid [to Ukraine]. Almost 4 billion euros has already been provided and over 6 billion euros remains," Brekelmans said on X. On Sunday, Brekelmans confirmed that the Netherlands also sent Ukraine the first batch of F-16 fighter jets out of the 24 promised and will send the rest in the coming months.Since February 2022, the Netherlands has sent Ukraine 60 T-72 tanks, over 200 YPR infantry fighting vehicles of various modifications, about 100 Leopard 1 tanks jointly with Germany and Denmark, 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks jointly with Denmark, eight PzH2000 howitzers, two Patriot missile launchers and over 500 drones, as well as rockets, grenade launchers, rifles, machine guns and various munitions.

