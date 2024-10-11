https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/israeli-airstrike-on-beirut-kills-22-targeted-senior-hezbollah-member-who-survived---reports-1120505461.html

Israeli Airstrike on Beirut Kills 22, Targeted Senior Hezbollah Member Who Survived - Reports

Israeli airstrikes in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed 22 people but failed to kill the senior Hezbollah member it allegedly targeted.

Earlier on Thursday, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the Israeli air force carried out strikes on Ras al Nabaa area in central Beirut. The Lebanese Health Ministry said later that the death toll from the strikes reached 22 people, while 117 others were injured. Lebanese sources told US media that Safa survived the attack.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while also continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

