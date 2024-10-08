https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/israeli-aircraft-strike-southern-suburb-of-beirut-in-hadath-area-1120479393.html

Israeli Aircraft Strike Southern Suburb of Beirut in Hadath Area

The Israeli aircraft strike a building in the Hadath area in the southern suburb of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

A column of smoke is visible from a block located a few kilometers above the Lebanese capital.Officials have not detailed whether the strike resulted in any deaths or injuries, as of yet.Unconfirmed photos from the seen have since surfaced as media reports suggest the strike involved two strikes in the area.Reports of the airstrike emerged not long after State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters during a Tuesday briefing that the US made clear to Israel that Beirut International Airport and the highway leading to it must remain open for the safe evacuation of US and other foreign nationals.The Hadath area is located just six kilometers from the airport, and about three kilometers from the airport highway.Currently, both the airport and the highway remain open. Individuals can take both US organized flights and other commercial options leaving out of Beirut, Miller said. Washington wants it to stay that way, he added.The latest spate of Israeli strikes in the Lebanese capital followed similar operations in Syria, where the Syrian Defense Ministry revealed strikes in Damascus killed seven people and injured another 11.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border.Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.

