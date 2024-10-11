https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/moscow-protests-against-tokyos-plans-for-drills-with-us-near-borders-of-russia-1120515401.html
Moscow Protests Against Tokyo's Plans for Drills With US Near Borders of Russia
The Russian side strongly protested to the Japanese Embassy over Tokyo's plans to hold joint military drills with the United States, including those near Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"On October 11, the Japanese Embassy in Russia was strongly protested in connection with Tokyo's announced plans to hold joint military drills with the United States in Japan in late October and early November, including the Hokkaido areas located in close proximity to the borders of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement. The Japanese embassy was warned about "inevitable adequate countermeasures to strengthen the defense capability and protect the sovereignty of Russia," the ministry said. "The Japanese side was pointed out to the categorical unacceptability of such a practice, the scale of which is expanding every year, including through the involvement of non-regional NATO member states in maneuvers. The Russian side expressed extreme regret over the short-sighted disregard of our demarches on this topic," the statement said.
