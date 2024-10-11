https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/ideas-about-creating-military-blocs-in-asia-carry-risks-of-confrontation---lavrov-1120506891.html
VIENTIANE, Laos (Sputnik) - Any ideas about the creation of military blocs carry risks of confrontation, which can move into a hot phase, Russian Foreign...
VIENTIANE, Laos (Sputnik) - Any ideas about the creation of military blocs carry risks of confrontation, which can move into a hot phase, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on Japan's proposal to create an Asian analog of NATO.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba advocated during his election campaign for strengthening Japan's defense capabilities, the creation of an "Asian NATO" and a collective security system in the region.
"Any militarization, any ideas about the creation of military blocs always carry the risk of confrontation, which can enter a hot phase," Lavrov said during a press conference, adding that Russia is concerned about Japan's re-militarization, strengthening of military potential.