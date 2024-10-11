https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/ideas-about-creating-military-blocs-in-asia-carry-risks-of-confrontation---lavrov-1120506891.html

Ideas About Creating Military Blocs in Asia Carry Risks of Confrontation - Lavrov

VIENTIANE, Laos (Sputnik) - Any ideas about the creation of military blocs carry risks of confrontation, which can move into a hot phase, Russian Foreign...

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba advocated during his election campaign for strengthening Japan's defense capabilities, the creation of an "Asian NATO" and a collective security system in the region. "Any militarization, any ideas about the creation of military blocs always carry the risk of confrontation, which can enter a hot phase," Lavrov said during a press conference, adding that Russia is concerned about Japan's re-militarization, strengthening of military potential.

