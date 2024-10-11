https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/nearly-6000-people-crossed-syrian-border-from-lebanon-over-past-24-hours-23000-in-72-hours-1120506030.html
Nearly 6,000 People Crossed Syrian Border From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours, 23,000 in 72 Hours
Nearly 6,000 people crossed the Syrian border from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, totaling more than 23,000 people over the past three days.
"Over the past 24 hours, 5,959 people have crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanon through the Al Arida, Joussieh, Daboussieh, Jesr Al Qmar and Jdeidet Yabus border crossings," Ignasyuk said. The previous day, Ignasyuk said that 7,495 people crossed over the border into Syria. On Tuesday, Igasyuk said that 9,586 people had crossed into Syria. In total, that means 23,040 people have crossed the border over the last 72 hours.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 6,000 people have crossed the Syrian border from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.
"Over the past 24 hours, 5,959 people have crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanon through the Al Arida, Joussieh, Daboussieh, Jesr Al Qmar and Jdeidet Yabus border crossings," Ignasyuk said.
The previous day, Ignasyuk said that 7,495 people crossed over the border into Syria. On Tuesday, Igasyuk said that 9,586 people had crossed into Syria. In total, that means 23,040 people have crossed the border over the last 72 hours.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the north of the country due to shelling.