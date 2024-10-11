https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/russia-speaks-out-against-creation-of-new-world-bank-fund-for-ukraine---source-1120505295.html

Russia Speaks Out Against Creation of New World Bank Fund for Ukraine - Source

Russia Speaks Out Against Creation of New World Bank Fund for Ukraine - Source

Russia opposed the new World Bank fund for Ukraine but did not have enough votes to stop it, a source told Sputnik, noting that the fund cannot be used for military purposes.

"We have stated our disagreement with the proposed mechanism. However, Russia's share of votes does not allow it to block such decisions, since all other shareholders have expressed their support for it," the source said. However, the World Bank's management has provided assurances that money for the new fund will come exclusively from the budgets of donor countries, the source noted. In addition, the World Bank will not allow Kiev to use the new financial aid fund without control. "Although decisions on the use of funds are made by the fund's management committee, which will include both donors and representatives of the Ukrainian government, uncontrolled use of the fund’s resources is impossible," the source said.Those controls include a ban on using the fund to buy military equipment, the source added.The initiators of the new fund are Canada, Japan and the United States, the source said, adding that those countries intend to contribute at least $10 billion.The United Kingdom has also declared its readiness to support the fund, but London representatives did not specify the amount of funds they are ready to allocate, the source added.

