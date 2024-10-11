International
Several ASEAN Members Accept Russia's Invitation to Participate in BRICS Summit - Lavrov
Russia has invited a number of ASEAN countries to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan, and these invitations have been accepted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
Russia's foreign policy chief stressed that the BRICS approach may interest ASEAN nations.BRICS is one of the supporting pillars of the multipolar world order, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that the upcoming October 22-24 BRICS summit in Kazan will be "an international event of global significance." BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings. The ASEAN summit is being held from October 6-11 in Vientiane, Laos. The main topic of the summit is Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has invited a number of ASEAN countries to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan, and these invitations have been accepted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
Russia's foreign policy chief stressed that the BRICS approach may interest ASEAN nations.

"A number of ASEAN countries have been invited to participate in the summit, and these invitations have been accepted ... We have no doubt that the approaches developed within BRICS to various issues on the agenda may certainly be of interest to the participants in the East Asian summits, especially to the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," Lavrov said at a press-conference on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos.

The 14th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2024
World
Pepe Escobar: Will a BRICS Bretton Woods Take Place in Kazan?
23 September, 14:00 GMT
BRICS is one of the supporting pillars of the multipolar world order, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that the upcoming October 22-24 BRICS summit in Kazan will be "an international event of global significance."
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
The ASEAN summit is being held from October 6-11 in Vientiane, Laos. The main topic of the summit is Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.
