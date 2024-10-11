https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/uks-position-on-allowing-ukraine-to-strike-deep-into-russia-not-changed---reports-1120505610.html
UK's Position on Allowing Ukraine to Strike Deep Into Russia Not Changed - Reports
The United Kingdom has not changed its position on allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russia after Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Office said.
Following the meeting, the prime minister’s office said in a statement that Starmer and Zelensky agreed on the need to ensure Ukraine is in the "best possible position" ahead of winter and the difficulties associated with it. The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the United States had not changed its policy on not allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons amid the risks of escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said earlier that NATO countries should be aware of "what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to strike targets deep inside Russian territory with missile systems handed over to Ukraine by the West.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has not changed its position on its readiness to lift the ban on Kiev using Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russia after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in London on Thursday, The Independent reported, citing Starmer's office.
Following the meeting, the prime minister’s office said in a statement that Starmer and Zelensky agreed on the need to ensure Ukraine is in the "best possible position" ahead of winter and the difficulties associated with it.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the United States had not changed its policy on not allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia with the use of US-supplied weapons amid the risks of escalation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said earlier that NATO countries should be aware of "what they are playing with" when they suggest allowing Kiev to strike targets deep inside Russian territory with missile systems handed over to Ukraine by the West.