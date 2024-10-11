https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/us-house-speaker-says-has-no-appetite-to-pass-more-ukraine-aid-hopes-trump-can-end-conflict-1120514101.html
US House Speaker Says Has No 'Appetite' to Pass More Ukraine Aid, Hopes Trump Can End Conflict
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Friday that he is not eager to approve further funding for Ukraine and instead hopes that former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump can end the conflict if he retakes the White House.
“I don’t have an appetite for further Ukraine funding, and I hope it’s not necessary. If President Trump wins, I believe that he can actually bring that conflict to a close. I really do,” Johnson said in an interview with Punchbowl News.
People around the world are weary of the conflict in Ukraine and want it resolved, Johnson said.
However, Johnson said that he does not believe the conflict will end if US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris takes control of the White House. The continuation of the conflict is a “desperate and dangerous” scenario, Johnson added.