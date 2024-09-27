https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/trump-to-zelensky-ukraine-conflict-has-to-end-1120317608.html

Trump to Zelensky: Ukraine Conflict 'Has to End'

The conflict in Ukraine must end at some point, former US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“It has to end at some point,” Trump said, standing next to Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking to several reporters prior to their closed-door meeting.Trump reiterated that, if elected president in November, he will work with Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict before he formally takes office in January.Former US President Donald Trump on Friday after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky said he will visit Ukraine.Trump also mentioned that he believes a fair peace deal can be negotiated at the right time. The Republican presidential candidate added that he has his own ideas for a peace plan but it is too early to predict what a peace plan could look like.Earlier today, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Trump Tower in midtown New York City for talks with former US President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.Trump agreed to a last-minute meeting with the Ukrainian leader after representatives from his presidential campaign had earlier said a meeting between the two was extremely unlikely.Zelensky's stance on "forcing Russia to peace" is a fatal mistake and will inevitably have consequences for Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week.

