US Silencing Voices of Reason as 'Kremlin Propaganda' – Ex-Ambassador Antonov

Ex-Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said in an interview that there are voices of reason in the United States but they are dismissed as Kremlin propaganda.

"On one hand, we see a lot of attempts by reasonable political scientists to understand the situation, find workable – at least in the eyes of the United States – options to end the conflict and develop an inter-party consensus based on a common understanding of the danger of collapsing into World War III," Antonov said on Thursday. "However, any voices of reason in Washington today are silenced or written off as Kremlin propaganda." The Biden administration’s prosecution and censorship of people accused of spreading Russian propaganda target those who call for a "sober assessment" of the risks of being dragged into a conflict with a nuclear power, Antonov said. Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially relieved Antonov of his duties as ambassador. The decision was not linked to the upcoming elections in the US, presidential aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov said."He worked in really difficult conditions, when diplomatic relations were practically at zero level. He worked without really having regular contacts with representatives of the US administration. The work was difficult, the ambassador himself declared his interest in putting an end to this activity," Ushakov told reporters.

