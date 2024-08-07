https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-comments-on-kursk-outrageous-no-criticism-of-ukraine-or-condolences---russian-ambassador-1119673973.html

US Comments on Kursk 'Outrageous,' No Criticism of Ukraine or Condolences - Russian Ambassador

US officials' public statements on Ukraine's attempted offensive in Russia's Kursk region lack both criticism of Kiev and condolences to the victims, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

“The public statements of the American authorities in response to the provocative act of the Kiev thugs on Russian territory are truly outrageous,” Antonov said on Wednesday. “Once again, the officials did not voice any words of criticism towards their clients or express condolences to the victims of the tragedy.” Antonov stressed that Ukrainian actions are an obvious terrorist act. Antonov went on to say that It is obvious that the provocations in the Kursk region are directly related to the deplorable situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. "No matter how hard they try to stop our troops in Kiev, they will systematically and progressively move forward, liberating Russian lands," he said. "I would like to stress that Russian borders are sacred. None of the terrorists will escape retribution. Washington must stop supplying weapons to Kiev and "punish" the neo-Nazis from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."The National Guard, the Border Guard and the Defense Ministry stepped up their military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions to repel potential Ukrainian attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He said Ukrainian troops were shelling the Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine shelling Russia's Kursk Region is yet another terrorist attack aimed against civilians.

