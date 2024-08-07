https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-comments-on-kursk-outrageous-no-criticism-of-ukraine-or-condolences---russian-ambassador-1119673973.html
US Comments on Kursk 'Outrageous,' No Criticism of Ukraine or Condolences - Russian Ambassador
US Comments on Kursk 'Outrageous,' No Criticism of Ukraine or Condolences - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
US officials' public statements on Ukraine's attempted offensive in Russia's Kursk region lack both criticism of Kiev and condolences to the victims, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.
2024-08-07T23:14+0000
2024-08-07T23:14+0000
2024-08-07T23:14+0000
anatoly antonov
maria zakharova
kursk
ukraine
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
kursk region
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119252730_0:102:3278:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_d375b61d067b1808d25aa0d3258db684.jpg
“The public statements of the American authorities in response to the provocative act of the Kiev thugs on Russian territory are truly outrageous,” Antonov said on Wednesday. “Once again, the officials did not voice any words of criticism towards their clients or express condolences to the victims of the tragedy.” Antonov stressed that Ukrainian actions are an obvious terrorist act. Antonov went on to say that It is obvious that the provocations in the Kursk region are directly related to the deplorable situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front. "No matter how hard they try to stop our troops in Kiev, they will systematically and progressively move forward, liberating Russian lands," he said. "I would like to stress that Russian borders are sacred. None of the terrorists will escape retribution. Washington must stop supplying weapons to Kiev and "punish" the neo-Nazis from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."The National Guard, the Border Guard and the Defense Ministry stepped up their military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions to repel potential Ukrainian attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He said Ukrainian troops were shelling the Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine shelling Russia's Kursk Region is yet another terrorist attack aimed against civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/whats-known-about-ukraines-botched-attack-on-russias-kursk-region-1119668114.html
kursk
ukraine
kiev
kursk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119252730_274:0:3005:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c120f6cb34be8bb45c655b06e107d1ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian attack on kursk, what happened in russia's kursk region, ukraine attacks russian regions, casualties in kursk attack, kursk border region under attack
ukrainian attack on kursk, what happened in russia's kursk region, ukraine attacks russian regions, casualties in kursk attack, kursk border region under attack
US Comments on Kursk 'Outrageous,' No Criticism of Ukraine or Condolences - Russian Ambassador
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US officials' public statements on Ukraine's attempted offensive in Russia's Kursk region lack both criticism of Kiev and condolences to the victims, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.
“The public statements of the American authorities in response to the provocative act of the Kiev thugs on Russian territory are truly outrageous,” Antonov said on Wednesday.
“Once again, the officials did not voice any words of criticism towards their clients or express condolences to the victims of the tragedy.”
Antonov stressed that Ukrainian actions
are an obvious terrorist act.
"No one hides the fact that American weapons became the weapon used to kill ordinary Russians," he said. "Attacks on schools, hospitals, ambulances and residential buildings in Russia cannot be recognized as a right to self-defense."
Antonov went on to say that It is obvious that the provocations in the Kursk region
are directly related to the deplorable situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.
"No matter how hard they try to stop our troops in Kiev, they will systematically and progressively move forward, liberating Russian lands," he said.
"I would like to stress that Russian borders are sacred. None of the terrorists will escape retribution. Washington must stop supplying weapons to Kiev and "punish" the neo-Nazis from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that up to 300 Ukrainian fighters, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles, attacked Russian state border protection units in the region. As of Wednesday, up to 260 Ukrainian troops and 50 armored vehicles have been destroyed, the ministry said.
The National Guard, the Border Guard and the Defense Ministry stepped up their military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions to repel potential Ukrainian attacks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev
of launching a large-scale provocation. He said Ukrainian troops were shelling the Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine shelling Russia's Kursk Region is yet another terrorist attack aimed against civilians.