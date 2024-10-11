International
US Want to Restrict Military Aid to Israel Over Humanitarian Aid Issues in Gaza - Blinken
US Want to Restrict Military Aid to Israel Over Humanitarian Aid Issues in Gaza - Blinken
The United States is willing to restrict military aid to Israel over the issues of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"So, we've been very directly engaged with Israel on the imperative of addressing the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza … We will apply the law. I have a continuous obligation to ensure that assistance we're providing is done in accordance with the law, whether it's the Leahy Law, whether it's international humanitarian law, whether it's other things that we're responsible for," Blinken said during a press conference after attending the ASEAN Summit in Laos.Earlier, Sputnik reported about a downturn in relations between the Biden administration and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with Washington furious about Israeli willingness to escalate the Mideast conflict.
US Want to Restrict Military Aid to Israel Over Humanitarian Aid Issues in Gaza - Blinken

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is willing to restrict military aid to Israel over the issues of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"So, we've been very directly engaged with Israel on the imperative of addressing the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza … We will apply the law. I have a continuous obligation to ensure that assistance we're providing is done in accordance with the law, whether it's the Leahy Law, whether it's international humanitarian law, whether it's other things that we're responsible for," Blinken said during a press conference after attending the ASEAN Summit in Laos.
Earlier, Sputnik reported about a downturn in relations between the Biden administration and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, with Washington furious about Israeli willingness to escalate the Mideast conflict.
