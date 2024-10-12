https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/dismissal-of-russias-security-guarantees-in-2021-led-to-crisis-today--hungarian-fm-1120520906.html

Dismissal of Russia's Security Guarantees in 2021 Led to Crisis Today – Hungarian FM

The current situation might not have happened if NATO had discussed with Russia its draft treaty on security guarantees in 2021, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

He recalled that "serious discussion" was missing. The minister noted that he always believes in discussion and dialogue. In US Vice President Harris's Insulting Remarks The way that US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is "not the best start" for bilateral relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.Earlier this week, Harris during an interview appeared to refer to Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "dictators" and "murderers.""Definitely this is not the best start," Szijjarto said, commenting on whether Harris's words will have any consequences for the relations between Hungary and the US.The words of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris toward Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are unacceptable and disrespectful, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.Earlier this week, Harris during an interview appeared to refer to Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "dictators" and "murderers."Hungary has always shown respect for the United States and expects to be treated the same way, the minister said.

