Dismissal of Russia's Security Guarantees in 2021 Led to Crisis Today – Hungarian FM
The current situation might not have happened if NATO had discussed with Russia its draft treaty on security guarantees in 2021, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
In US Vice President Harris's Insulting Remarks The way that US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is "not the best start" for bilateral relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.Earlier this week, Harris during an interview appeared to refer to Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "dictators" and "murderers.""Definitely this is not the best start," Szijjarto said, commenting on whether Harris's words will have any consequences for the relations between Hungary and the US.The words of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris toward Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are unacceptable and disrespectful, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.Earlier this week, Harris during an interview appeared to refer to Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "dictators" and "murderers."Hungary has always shown respect for the United States and expects to be treated the same way, the minister said.
Dismissal of Russia's Security Guarantees in 2021 Led to Crisis Today – Hungarian FM
04:52 GMT 12.10.2024 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 12.10.2024)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The current situation might not have happened if NATO had discussed with Russia its draft treaty on security guarantees in 2021, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
He recalled that "serious discussion" was missing.
"Well, I remember those times, I think that what was missing there is a serious discussion," Szijjarto said, commenting on whether it was a mistake by NATO countries to abandon the Russian proposal on security guarantees made in December 2021.
The minister noted that he always believes in discussion and dialogue.
"These discussions have not taken place, unfortunately. Well, now we are more than three years after or almost three years after, so it might not make sense what I say now, but I wish those dialogues had taken place. Because if they had taken place, we might not be in a situation where we are right now," Szijjarto said.
In US Vice President Harris's Insulting Remarks
The way that US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris insulted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is "not the best start" for bilateral relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
Earlier this week, Harris during an interview appeared to refer to Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "dictators" and "murderers."
"Definitely this is not the best start," Szijjarto said, commenting on whether Harris's words will have any consequences for the relations between Hungary and the US.
The words of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris toward Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are unacceptable and disrespectful, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
Earlier this week, Harris during an interview appeared to refer to Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "dictators" and "murderers."
"Well first of all that is a scandal. That is a scandal to talk about my Prime Minister this way. This is unacceptable. This is a total disrespect not only towards the Prime Minister but to the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said.
Hungary has always shown respect for the United States and expects to be treated the same way, the minister said.
"So as we have always shown respect to the American people, we expect the Americans to show respect to the Hungarian nation as well. And such kind of a statement shows a total disrespect which is unacceptable, especially between allies," Szijjarto said.