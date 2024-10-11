https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/hungarys-orban-shocked-by-uncultured-discussion-in-european-parliament-1120516141.html

Hungary's Orban Shocked by Uncultured Discussion in European Parliament

Hungary's Orban Shocked by Uncultured Discussion in European Parliament

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he experienced "cultural shock" from the way he was verbally attacked by EU officials when presenting the program of Hungary's European Union presidency in Strasbourg.

2024-10-11T17:31+0000

2024-10-11T17:31+0000

2024-10-11T17:31+0000

world

viktor orban

ursula von der leyen

hungary

strasbourg

china

european union (eu)

european parliament

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/02/1119221451_0:595:2498:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_39f5745098561e6e3d9bd762544e2290.jpg

Orban's address in the European Parliament on Wednesday, which highlighted the bloc's economic issues, sparked sharp criticism from some other participants and a heated debate between him and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "I think it surprised not only me but all Hungarian viewers, who had a different idea about Europe. They thought these were cultured people ... European culture has been a mark of quality for Hungarians, but now everybody saw that it all was lower than a rabbit's bottom. I experienced cultural shock," Orban told Kossuth Radio. The Hungarian leader said he counted on a "quality discussion of why the European economy is lagging behind the US and China, and what needs to be changed to become competitive again," but instead he witnessed his EU counterparts gang up against him in a "blood-thirsty" manner. Von der Leyen accused Orban of not supporting Ukraine enough and stepping back from democracy, while Hungary's leader criticized her for politicizing the European Commission's mandate and undermining its presumed neutrality.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/opening-ceremony-of-2024-olympics-shows-absence-of-public-morality--orban-1119546670.html

hungary

strasbourg

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

orban in eu parliament, orban on european parliament, uncultured discussion in european parliament, european parliament scandals, european parliament hot takes