Hungary's Orban Shocked by Uncultured Discussion in European Parliament
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he experienced "cultural shock" from the way he was verbally attacked by EU officials when presenting the program of Hungary's European Union presidency in Strasbourg.
Orban's address in the European Parliament on Wednesday, which highlighted the bloc's economic issues, sparked sharp criticism from some other participants and a heated debate between him and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "I think it surprised not only me but all Hungarian viewers, who had a different idea about Europe. They thought these were cultured people ... European culture has been a mark of quality for Hungarians, but now everybody saw that it all was lower than a rabbit's bottom. I experienced cultural shock," Orban told Kossuth Radio. The Hungarian leader said he counted on a "quality discussion of why the European economy is lagging behind the US and China, and what needs to be changed to become competitive again," but instead he witnessed his EU counterparts gang up against him in a "blood-thirsty" manner. Von der Leyen accused Orban of not supporting Ukraine enough and stepping back from democracy, while Hungary's leader criticized her for politicizing the European Commission's mandate and undermining its presumed neutrality.
"They were so many and so rude, that I realized that if we continue being nice they would take us for weaklings, so I decided not to back down," Orban said, adding that "Everyone got what they deserved. I tried to protect Hungary."
