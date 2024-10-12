https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/hezbollah-warns-of-strikes-on-buildings-bases-in-israels-north-1120523290.html

Hezbollah Warns of Strikes on Buildings, Bases in Israel's North

Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it would target residential buildings and bases in northern Israel that are used by the Israeli military, and warned civilians to keep away until further notice.

"The 'Israeli' enemy army is using the homes of settlers in some settlements in northern occupied Palestine as gathering points for its officers and soldiers, and its military bases that manage the aggression against Lebanon are located within settlement neighborhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tabaraya [Tiberias], and Acre [Akka]. These homes and military bases are targets for the rocket and air forces of the Islamic Resistance, and we warn settlers against being near these military gatherings for their safety until further notice," the Islamic Resistance, the movement's military arm, said on Telegram. The settlements located in northern Israel, currently deserted because of Hezbollah attacks, will remain inhabited until Israel stops fighting against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the movement added. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.

