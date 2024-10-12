https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/iran-bans-electronic-communication-devices-from-planes-after-lebanon-blasts-1120524589.html
Iran Bans Electronic Communication Devices From Planes After Lebanon Blasts
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has banned all electronic communication devices, except cell phones, from planes following pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou said on Saturday.
"Bringing any electronic communication devices on board the aircraft, except cell phones, both in carry-on and checked baggage, is prohibited," Yazarlou was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
Passengers are urged not to bring pagers
, walkie-talkies or any similar devices on board for security reasons, the official added.
The move comes after a series of explosions electronic device explosions hit Lebanon from September 17-18, killing over 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Lebanese movement Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's role in the incidents.