Emirates Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies on All Flights After Lebanon Blasts
Emirates Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies on All Flights After Lebanon Blasts
Sputnik International
Major UAE airline Emirates said on Saturday that it had banned pagers and walkie-talkies on board its passenger aircraft following device explosions in Lebanon.
"All Passengers travelling on flights to, from or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie talkies in checked or cabin baggage. Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police," the air carrier said. The move comes after a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Lebanese movement Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.
12:43 GMT 05.10.2024
Major UAE airline Emirates said on Saturday that it had banned pagers and walkie-talkies on board its passenger aircraft following device explosions in Lebanon.
"All Passengers travelling on flights to, from or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie talkies in checked or cabin baggage. Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police," the air carrier said.
The move comes after a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously.
World
World
22 September, 11:19 GMT
22 September, 11:19 GMT
Lebanese movement Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.
