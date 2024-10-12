https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/nato-plans-to-review-its-strategy-on-russia--report-1120521939.html

NATO Plans to Review Its Strategy on Russia – Report

NATO Plans to Review Its Strategy on Russia – Report

Russia has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which Moscow says could further inflame tensions in Europe.

NATO defense ministers will meet next week to start rethinking the alliance’s "decades-old policy" on Russia, media have cited an unnamed senior US government official as saying."Right now, we have to have an understanding across the alliance ... that the [Founding Act] and the NATO-Russia Council were built for a different era, and I think the allies are prepared to say that was a different era in our relationship with Russia, and therefore something new is merited," the source said.The NATO-Russia Founding Act, which was signed in 1997 and is still in force, stipulates a shared goal to "build a stable, peaceful and undivided Europe." The NATO-Russia Council (NRC) was established in 2002 to partner on security issues and joint projects. The NRC has not met since 2022.NATO-Russia relations came to a standstill after the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation. NATO called Russia the "most significant and direct threat to allies’ security," while the Kremlin stressed that Moscow is not threatening anyone, but will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests. President Vladimir Putin, for his part, warned that allowing the Kiev regime to use Western weapons system to strike Russian territory will effectively mean NATO's direct participation in a conflict against Russia.

