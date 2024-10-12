International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/nicaragua-severing-diplomatic-ties-with-israel---vice-president-1120520584.html
Nicaragua Severing Diplomatic Ties With Israel - Vice President
Nicaragua Severing Diplomatic Ties With Israel - Vice President
Sputnik International
The Nicaraguan government, as ordered by President Daniel Ortega, is beginning to sever ties with Israel, Vice President Rosario Murillo announced.
2024-10-12T04:31+0000
2024-10-12T04:31+0000
world
nicaragua
israel
daniel ortega
genocide
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
ethnic cleansing
humanitarian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092188113_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_8576699d796487e9df50d54031434140.png
"Our president has instructed the republic's Foreign Ministry to comply with the request of the national parliament and begin to sever diplomatic ties with the Nazi and genocidal government of Israel," Murillo said on state TV broadcaster Canal 4.On Friday morning, a regular session of the National Assembly in Nicaragua saw lawmakers condemn Israeli military actions and call on the government to sever ties with the country.Since the Palestinine-Israel conflict began to escalate, Columbia, Bolivia and Belize have announced severance of their relations with Israel, and the South African parliament has also called for this. Bahrain has recalled its ambassador from Israel and has ended economic relations with the Jewish state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/economic-political-repercussions-icj-ruling-may-entail-dire-consequences-for-israel-1116419415.html
nicaragua
israel
gaza strip
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092188113_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_3cbec7b2f6587d7694f9cda7960cff18.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, israel, nicaragua-israel relations, nicaragua-israel diplomacy, nicaragua-israel row, israel-nicaragua relations, israel-nicaragua talks, nicaragua-israel talks, diplomatic relations, diplomatic ties, genocide, hezbollah, israel defense forces, idf, lebanese shia, shia movement, israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, israeli-shia war, israel-hezbollah war, hezbollah-israel war, hezbollah-israel crisis, hezbollah-israel strikes, israeli strikes, hezbollah strikes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, gaza war, hamas-israel war, war crimes, conflict escalation, arrows of the north, northern arrows, arrows of north, israeli offensive, israeli ground offensive
nicaragua, israel, nicaragua-israel relations, nicaragua-israel diplomacy, nicaragua-israel row, israel-nicaragua relations, israel-nicaragua talks, nicaragua-israel talks, diplomatic relations, diplomatic ties, genocide, hezbollah, israel defense forces, idf, lebanese shia, shia movement, israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, israeli-shia war, israel-hezbollah war, hezbollah-israel war, hezbollah-israel crisis, hezbollah-israel strikes, israeli strikes, hezbollah strikes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, gaza war, hamas-israel war, war crimes, conflict escalation, arrows of the north, northern arrows, arrows of north, israeli offensive, israeli ground offensive

Nicaragua Severing Diplomatic Ties With Israel - Vice President

04:31 GMT 12.10.2024
© Xinhua/Xin YueweiNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and Vice President Rosario Murillo attend the swearing-in ceremony for a new presidential term in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and Vice President Rosario Murillo attend the swearing-in ceremony for a new presidential term in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
© Xinhua/Xin Yuewei
Subscribe
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Nicaraguan government, as ordered by President Daniel Ortega, is beginning to sever ties with Israel, Vice President Rosario Murillo announced.
"Our president has instructed the republic's Foreign Ministry to comply with the request of the national parliament and begin to sever diplomatic ties with the Nazi and genocidal government of Israel," Murillo said on state TV broadcaster Canal 4.
On Friday morning, a regular session of the National Assembly in Nicaragua saw lawmakers condemn Israeli military actions and call on the government to sever ties with the country.
Since the Palestinine-Israel conflict began to escalate, Columbia, Bolivia and Belize have announced severance of their relations with Israel, and the South African parliament has also called for this. Bahrain has recalled its ambassador from Israel and has ended economic relations with the Jewish state.
A picture taken on January 25, 2024 from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows buildings in the Palestinian territory destroyed during Israeli bombardment, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2024
Analysis
'Economic, Political Repercussions': ICJ Ruling May Entail Dire Consequences for Israel
26 January, 21:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала