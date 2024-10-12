https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/nicaragua-severing-diplomatic-ties-with-israel---vice-president-1120520584.html

Nicaragua Severing Diplomatic Ties With Israel - Vice President

The Nicaraguan government, as ordered by President Daniel Ortega, is beginning to sever ties with Israel, Vice President Rosario Murillo announced.

"Our president has instructed the republic's Foreign Ministry to comply with the request of the national parliament and begin to sever diplomatic ties with the Nazi and genocidal government of Israel," Murillo said on state TV broadcaster Canal 4.On Friday morning, a regular session of the National Assembly in Nicaragua saw lawmakers condemn Israeli military actions and call on the government to sever ties with the country.Since the Palestinine-Israel conflict began to escalate, Columbia, Bolivia and Belize have announced severance of their relations with Israel, and the South African parliament has also called for this. Bahrain has recalled its ambassador from Israel and has ended economic relations with the Jewish state.

