Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Downed 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry
Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, stressing that such moves reveal the criminal and terrorist nature of Kiev regime.
Russian air defenses destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones this night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.It said 17 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Territory, 16 over the Sea of ​​Azov, 12 over the Kursk Region and two over the Belgorod Region.Three people were injured in a drone attack in the village of Ustinka in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, stressing that such moves reveal the criminal and terrorist nature of Kiev regime.
Russian air defenses destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones this night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs," the ministry said.
It said 17 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Territory, 16 over the Sea of ​​Azov, 12 over the Kursk Region and two over the Belgorod Region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkmen People’s Council (Khalk Maslahaty) Chairman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2024
World
Putin Outlines Ways to Achieve Sustainable World Peace
Yesterday, 17:12 GMT
Three people were injured in a drone attack in the village of Ustinka in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"The village of Ustinka in the Belgorodsky District [of the Belgorod Region] was attacked by a drone. Three civilians were injured... Those injured are receiving all the necessary assistance," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
