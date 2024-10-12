https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/russian-air-defenses-downed-47-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1120521261.html

Russian Air Defenses Downed 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry

Russian Air Defenses Downed 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure, stressing that such moves reveal the criminal and terrorist nature of Kiev regime.

2024-10-12T05:17+0000

2024-10-12T05:17+0000

2024-10-12T05:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

terrorist state

terrorist attack

russian air defense forces

belgorod region

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113929892_0:189:2970:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_899e5c29b4a22d171d3f551638c3b356.jpg

Russian air defenses destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones this night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.It said 17 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Krasnodar Territory, 16 over the Sea of ​​Azov, 12 over the Kursk Region and two over the Belgorod Region.Three people were injured in a drone attack in the village of Ustinka in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/putin-outlines-ways-to-achieve-sustainable-world-peace-1120514906.html

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian drone attacks on russia, drone warfare, ukraine terrorism, russia's special military operation, drones ukraine, russian air defenses