International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/putin-outlines-ways-to-achieve-sustainable-world-peace-1120514906.html
Putin Outlines Ways to Achieve Sustainable World Peace
Putin Outlines Ways to Achieve Sustainable World Peace
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Turkmenistan for the Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development international forum. Delegations from Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also attended the event.
2024-10-11T17:12+0000
2024-10-11T17:12+0000
world
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
yury ushakov
russia
turkmenistan
kremlin
brics
ashgabat
gurbanguly berdimuhamedow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120515018_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b6410c684de3108f07b38ac12cf9ad.jpg
The aim of the forum is to discuss the universally-shared values that form the basis for peace and international dialogue.Those must be based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, common understanding and equal cooperation, the forum's organizers said.Speaking at the forum’s plenary session, President Putin put forward the key principles on which a lasting and fair global peace is based.International relations have entered an era of profound change and a new world order is emerging that reflects the world's diversity, he stressed, adding that the process is both inevitable and irreversible.On the sidelines of the forum, the Russian leader also held his first bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart President Masoud Pezeshkian. Putin has invited the forum’s participants to join the BRICS and BRICS Plus/Outreach format summits to be held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.
russia
turkmenistan
ashgabat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120515018_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d173baf6f2307404bd1bb77ecdde34d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
interrelation of times and civilizations – basis of peace and development international forum, putin in ashgabat, putin in turkmenistan, putin and berdimuhamedov, putin and pezeshkian
interrelation of times and civilizations – basis of peace and development international forum, putin in ashgabat, putin in turkmenistan, putin and berdimuhamedov, putin and pezeshkian

Putin Outlines Ways to Achieve Sustainable World Peace

17:12 GMT 11.10.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkmen People’s Council (Khalk Maslahaty) Chairman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkmen People’s Council (Khalk Maslahaty) Chairman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Turkmenistan for the Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development international forum. Delegations from Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also attended the event.
The aim of the forum is to discuss the universally-shared values that form the basis for peace and international dialogue.
Those must be based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, common understanding and equal cooperation, the forum's organizers said.
Speaking at the forum’s plenary session, President Putin put forward the key principles on which a lasting and fair global peace is based.

“We are convinced that universal peace and comprehensive development can only be achieved by considering the voice of every nation, with respect for each state's right to its sovereign path, its worldview, its traditions, and its religious beliefs,” Putin said.

International relations have entered an era of profound change and a new world order is emerging that reflects the world's diversity, he stressed, adding that the process is both inevitable and irreversible.

“Emerging powerful centers of economic growth, financial, and political influence are increasingly evident, particularly within the Global East and the Global South at large," Putin noted, which are "committed to preserving and strengthening their sovereignty and socio-cultural identity, while pursuing harmonious development in accordance with their traditions and based on national interests.”

On the sidelines of the forum, the Russian leader also held his first bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Putin has invited the forum’s participants to join the BRICS and BRICS Plus/Outreach format summits to be held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.

Earlier, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said that he had decided to award Putin with the jubilee medal named after eminent Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy. Berdimuhamedov called the unveiling of a bust of Pyragy in Moscow’s Library of Foreign Literature a significant cultural event, and thanked the Russian president for his support and assistance.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала