Putin Outlines Ways to Achieve Sustainable World Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Turkmenistan for the Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – Basis of Peace and Development international forum. Delegations from Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also attended the event.
The aim of the forum is to discuss the universally-shared values that form the basis for peace and international dialogue.Those must be based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, common understanding and equal cooperation, the forum's organizers said.Speaking at the forum’s plenary session, President Putin put forward the key principles on which a lasting and fair global peace is based.International relations have entered an era of profound change and a new world order is emerging that reflects the world's diversity, he stressed, adding that the process is both inevitable and irreversible.On the sidelines of the forum, the Russian leader also held his first bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart President Masoud Pezeshkian. Putin has invited the forum’s participants to join the BRICS and BRICS Plus/Outreach format summits to be held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.
The aim of the forum is to discuss the universally-shared values that form the basis for peace and international dialogue.
Those must be based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, common understanding and equal cooperation, the forum's organizers said.
Speaking at the forum’s plenary session, President Putin put forward the key principles on which a lasting and fair global peace is based.
“We are convinced that universal peace and comprehensive development can only be achieved by considering the voice of every nation, with respect for each state's right to its sovereign path, its worldview, its traditions, and its religious beliefs,” Putin said.
International relations have entered an era of profound change and a new world order
is emerging that reflects the world's diversity, he stressed, adding that the process is both inevitable and irreversible.
“Emerging powerful centers of economic growth, financial, and political influence are increasingly evident, particularly within the Global East and the Global South at large," Putin noted, which are "committed to preserving and strengthening their sovereignty and socio-cultural identity, while pursuing harmonious development in accordance with their traditions and based on national interests.”
On the sidelines of the forum, the Russian leader also held his first bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Putin has invited the forum’s participants to join the BRICS
and BRICS Plus/Outreach format summits to be held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22-24.
Earlier, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said that he had decided to award Putin with the jubilee medal named after eminent Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy. Berdimuhamedov called the unveiling of a bust of Pyragy in Moscow’s Library of Foreign Literature a significant cultural event, and thanked the Russian president for his support and assistance.