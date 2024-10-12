https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/russian-defense-minister-inspects-strategic-nuclear-missile-carrier-of-northern-fleet-1120522208.html

Russian Defense Minister Inspects Strategic Nuclear Missile Carrier of Northern Fleet

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the facilities of the military and social infrastructure of the Russian Northern Fleet, as well as the strategic submarine, Knyaz Vladimir [Prince Vladimir].

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has inspected the facilities of the military and social infrastructure of the Russian Northern Fleet, as well as the strategic submarine, Knyaz Vladimir [Prince Vladimir].Knyaz Vladimir is a Borey-A class nuclear submarine armed with solid-fuel “Bulava” missiles. The underwater vessel is a formidable element of Russia’s nuclear deterrence system that can lurk in offshore waters near an enemy’s territory and obliterate him in sheer moments should the need arise.The reconstruction of the mooring front for the Borey and Borey-A nuclear submarines has been completed, the Russian Defense Ministry also said. The planned replacement of ships of the 3rd generation with submarines of the 4th is underway, the ministry added.

