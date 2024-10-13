International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/biden-to-meet-with-top-german-officials-in-berlin-on-friday---reports-1120533972.html
After Hurricane Delay, Biden to Meet Scholz and Steinmeier on Brief Berlin Trip
After Hurricane Delay, Biden to Meet Scholz and Steinmeier on Brief Berlin Trip
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden will travel to Berlin next week and meet with the top German officials on Friday, more than a week after postponing a planned trip to Germany to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Milton, German media reported on Sunday.
2024-10-13T13:27+0000
2024-10-13T13:29+0000
world
joe biden
germany
berlin
ukraine
olaf scholz
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119346157_15:0:1775:990_1920x0_80_0_0_f1fb780d2816339af668151829924a62.png
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Biden had postponed his trip to Germany and Angola, planned for October 10-15, to oversee preparations for and response to the hurricane. Biden's stay in Berlin will be significantly shorter than initially planned, Spiegel Online news website reported. He will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will award him the Order of Merit. The German federal government and security agencies are preparing for the visit, which will be a farewell trip for Biden, whose term expires in January 2025. He is expected to discuss the war in the Middle East and continued allied support for Ukraine. Biden was due to come to US Air Force Base Ramstein this week for a meeting of Ukraine's donors from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, but the October 12 summit was canceled after Biden scrapped the visit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/half-of-germans-concerned-over-escalation-with-russia-after-us-missile-deployment---poll-1119694214.html
germany
berlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0c/1119346157_254:0:1574:990_1920x0_80_0_0_2de156f6ac9713f48769c5d9bd9c0bb0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us president joe biden, arrival of hurricane milton, german officials
us president joe biden, arrival of hurricane milton, german officials

After Hurricane Delay, Biden to Meet Scholz and Steinmeier on Brief Berlin Trip

13:27 GMT 13.10.2024 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 13.10.2024)
© The White House / ScreenshotUS President Joe Biden speak at a press conference following the NATO summit in Washington DC, July 11, 2023
US President Joe Biden speak at a press conference following the NATO summit in Washington DC, July 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
© The White House / Screenshot
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will travel to Berlin next week and meet with the top German officials on Friday, more than a week after postponing a planned trip to Germany to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Milton, German media reported on Sunday.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Biden had postponed his trip to Germany and Angola, planned for October 10-15, to oversee preparations for and response to the hurricane.
Biden's stay in Berlin will be significantly shorter than initially planned, Spiegel Online news website reported. He will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will award him the Order of Merit.
The German federal government and security agencies are preparing for the visit, which will be a farewell trip for Biden, whose term expires in January 2025. He is expected to discuss the war in the Middle East and continued allied support for Ukraine.
German flag of the building of Reichstag in Berlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2024
World
Half of Germans Concerned Over Escalation With Russia After US Missile Deployment - Poll
9 August, 14:02 GMT
Biden was due to come to US Air Force Base Ramstein this week for a meeting of Ukraine's donors from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, but the October 12 summit was canceled after Biden scrapped the visit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала