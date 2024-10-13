https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/biden-to-meet-with-top-german-officials-in-berlin-on-friday---reports-1120533972.html

After Hurricane Delay, Biden to Meet Scholz and Steinmeier on Brief Berlin Trip

US President Joe Biden will travel to Berlin next week and meet with the top German officials on Friday, more than a week after postponing a planned trip to Germany to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Milton, German media reported on Sunday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Biden had postponed his trip to Germany and Angola, planned for October 10-15, to oversee preparations for and response to the hurricane. Biden's stay in Berlin will be significantly shorter than initially planned, Spiegel Online news website reported. He will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will award him the Order of Merit. The German federal government and security agencies are preparing for the visit, which will be a farewell trip for Biden, whose term expires in January 2025. He is expected to discuss the war in the Middle East and continued allied support for Ukraine. Biden was due to come to US Air Force Base Ramstein this week for a meeting of Ukraine's donors from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, but the October 12 summit was canceled after Biden scrapped the visit.

