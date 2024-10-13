https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/canadas-dissenting-liberal-mps-seek-to-topple-trudeau---1120530480.html

Canada’s Dissenting Liberal MPs Seek to Topple Trudeau

Sputnik International

Disgruntled dissenters from Justin Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own governing Liberal Party is coordinating efforts to oust him as their leader, reported CBC News.

A faction of disgruntled lawmakers from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own governing Liberal Party is coordinating efforts to oust him as their leader, reported CBC News. “At least 20" dissenting MPs have reportedly signed the document urging leadership change, with others voicing their support, in a joint call for Trudeau to resign, according to the outlet. Trudeau has been teetering on the ropes since the humiliating by-election loss of two strongholds in Toronto (to the Conservatives) and Montreal (to Bloc Québécois). Pressure to relinquish his hold on the Liberal Party has also grown amid his government’s free fall in the polls. At 41.6%, Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party are more than 20 points ahead of the Liberal Party, as reflected in numbers released by Nanos Research earlier in the month. The top issues of concern for Canadians remain the soaring cost of living, housing affordability, skyrocketing prices and immigration. Last month, the New Democratic Party (NDP) pulled the plug on its support for Trudeau, exiting a 2022 "supply and confidence" deal. The arrangement had offered confidence votes to the PM’s minority government, in exchange for support on key issues. Despite being decimated in the polls, Trudeau has dug in, saying he is "not going anywhere." The Liberal government has already survived two non-confidence votes. The Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois voted against a Conservative motion that called for MPs to declare they have lost faith in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his nine-year-old government several weeks ago. The mandate for Trudeau's government expires at the end of October 2025, and media reports have made no bones about the Liberals' defeat at the next general election.

canada

