https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/one-fifth-of-gen-z-americans-defend-hitler-amid-scourge-of-western-pro-nazi-sentiment-1120528187.html

One-Fifth of Gen Z Americans Defend Hitler Amid Scourge of Western Pro-Nazi Sentiment

One-Fifth of Gen Z Americans Defend Hitler Amid Scourge of Western Pro-Nazi Sentiment

Sputnik International

A new opinion poll has revealed that more than one in five young adults in the United States defend German leader Adolf Hitler in a stunning demonstration of the spread of pro-Nazi sympathies in the Western world.

2024-10-13T04:42+0000

2024-10-13T04:42+0000

2024-10-13T05:00+0000

americas

us

adolf hitler

americans

soviet union

daily mail

nazi

tiktok

jews

ww2 nazi crimes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101475071_0:41:800:491_1920x0_80_0_0_ba14bd98f8db1288cfabe62bc6d90887.jpg

A new opinion poll has revealed that more than one in five young adults in the United States defend German leader Adolf Hitler in a stunning demonstration of the spread of pro-Nazi sympathies in the Western world.The survey conducted by the polling firm J.L. Partners and sponsored by the British tabloid The Daily Mail asked likely American voters whether they believed the notorious dictator had some “good ideas” or was “evil and had no redeeming features.”A full 21% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 agreed Hitler had good ideas, while another 20% claimed they were unsure.Additionally, 19% of Hispanic respondents agreed the German leader had good ideas while another 27% were unsure. Some 21% of Black voters agreed with the statement along with 14% of male respondents.The sentiment has led to the effective banning of the video sharing website Rumble in France and legislation set to force the platform TikTok to cease operations in the United States.“Earlier this month, TikTok was forced to remove AI-generated and translated videos of Hitler's speeches that had racked up more than one million views,” the Daily Mail reported.The Daily Mail noted that Hitler was responsible for the deaths of millions of children during his genocidal march across Europe. An estimated 2.8 million Soviet children died during World War II as well as 1.5 million Jewish children and thousands of Romani children and German minors with physical and mental disabilities.The Soviet Union bore the brunt of Nazi brutality, with an estimated 27 million Soviet citizens dying during the conflict. The fascist leader killed some 6 million Jews in a systematic program of mass extermination known as the Holocaust along with hundreds of thousands of Serbs, Poles, national and religious minorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/sweeping-surveillance-censorship-site-hosting-russell-brand-has-uncertain-future-in-uk-1113751814.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221216/twitter-chaos-multiple-journalists-axed-from-platform-without-cause-1105507116.html

americas

soviet union

nazi germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

gen z pro-hitler, us young adults defend hitler, hitler good ideas poll, pro-nazi sentiment in west, nazi west, nazi elements, neo-nazis, neonazis, american neonazis, neonazis in us, nazi us, neo-nazi ideology, nazi ideology, adolf hitler, hitler, hitler supporters, hitler's supporters, little hitlers, hitler offsprings, world war 2, world war two, world war ii