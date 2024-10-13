https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/russia-to-restore-everything-destroyed-in-new-border-regions-putin-says-1120528568.html

Russia to Restore Everything Destroyed in New, Border Regions, Putin Says

Russia will restore and rebuild everything that was destroyed in the new and border regions, and will continue to provide the necessary assistance to local agricultural producers, and create conditions for realizing the agricultural potential of the country's historical territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We will continue to provide you with the necessary assistance as a priority. Step by step, we will definitely restore and rebuild everything that was destroyed and damaged. And, of course, we will create conditions for realizing the rich agricultural potential of our historical territories that have reunited with Russia," Putin said in his address to farmers on the occasion of their professional holiday. Putin especially thanked farmers in new and border regions for their work, noting that their courage and dedication to the cause deserve the deepest respect. Agricultural and Processing Industry Worker's Day is celebrated in Russia annually on the second Sunday in October.Russian farmers reliably supply the domestic market with food, their products are in demand both in the country and abroad, Putin said.He added that these achievements, which the country is proud of, were the enormous contribution of many people employed in the agricultural industry, including employees of large and medium-sized agricultural companies, farms, employees of the food and processing industry, specialized, scientific and educational organizations.Agricultural and Processing Industry Workers' Day is celebrated in Russia annually on the second Sunday of October.

