On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group in Kharkov Region
The Russian armed forces have destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group of eight people in the Kharkov region, which included a militant with a chevron with a US flag, a representative of the Russian security service told Sputnik.
"The Russian military destroyed a reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army consisting of eight people in the Kharkov region. One of the scouts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed in the battle was wearing a chevron with the image of the US flag," the representative said.The killed militant did not have any documents on him, but it is plausible that he was a professional mercenary from the United States and a former American soldier, the security service representative stressed.Earlier, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the number of members of the "International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine" formed by the West has reached 18,000 people from more than 85 countries, including post-Soviet states. Most of the foreign mercenaries come from Poland, France and Georgia. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that over ten thousand foreign mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine to fight on the side of the Kiev regime. Several thousand of them were eliminated during this period.
ukrainian armed forces, russian armed forces, ukrainian reconnaissance group
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Reconnaissance Group in Kharkov Region

The Russian armed forces have destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance group of eight people in the Kharkov region, which included a militant wearing a chevron with the US flag, a representative of the Russian security service told Sputnik.
"The Russian military destroyed a reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army consisting of eight people in the Kharkov region. One of the scouts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed in the battle was wearing a chevron with the image of the US flag," the representative said.
The killed militant did not have any documents on him, but it is plausible that he was a professional mercenary from the United States and a former American soldier, the security service representative stressed.
Earlier, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the number of members of the "International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine" formed by the West has reached 18,000 people from more than 85 countries, including post-Soviet states. Most of the foreign mercenaries come from Poland, France and Georgia.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported that over ten thousand foreign mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine to fight on the side of the Kiev regime. Several thousand of them were eliminated during this period.
