Russian Forces Liberate Mikhailovka in DPR, Repel 11 Ukrainian Counterattacks

Units of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian MoD has announced.

Units of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian MoD has announced.The Battlegroup also “repelled 11 counterattacks by the 42nd, 100th, 157th mechanized brigades, the 5th assault brigade, the 79th airborne assault regiment, the 49th and 425th assault battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 38th marine brigade," the MoD said."The enemy lost up to 460 personnel, three armored vehicles — HMMWV from the US and Kirpi from Turkey — five vehicles, four 122mm D-30 howitzers. and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun," the statement added.According to the ministry, the group’s forces hit personnel and equipment of the 24th, 28th, 100th and 157th mechanized brigades, the 68th infantry brigade, the 59th motorized infantry brigade and the 25th airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Shcherbinovka, Ivanopolye, Selidovo, Lysovka, Tarasovka, Nikolayevka, Dimitrov, Tsukurino and Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic.Other Developments:

