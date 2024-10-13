Russian Forces Liberate Mikhailovka in DPR, Repel 11 Ukrainian Counterattacks
Over the past day, Russian forces struck a military airfield, drone warehouses and concentrations of Ukrainian troops in 138 areas, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). Air defense systems also shot down five HIMARS rockets, two Neptune missiles and 36 drones.
Units of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian MoD has announced.
"Through decisive actions, the Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
The Battlegroup also “repelled 11 counterattacks by the 42nd, 100th, 157th mechanized brigades, the 5th assault brigade, the 79th airborne assault regiment, the 49th and 425th assault battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 38th marine brigade," the MoD said.
"The enemy lost up to 460 personnel, three armored vehicles — HMMWV from the US and Kirpi from Turkey — five vehicles, four 122mm D-30 howitzers. and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun," the statement added.
According to the ministry, the group’s forces hit personnel and equipment of the 24th, 28th, 100th and 157th mechanized brigades, the 68th infantry brigade, the 59th motorized infantry brigade and the 25th airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Shcherbinovka, Ivanopolye, Selidovo, Lysovka, Tarasovka, Nikolayevka, Dimitrov, Tsukurino and Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Other Developments:
Battlegroup Sever: Ukrainian losses reached up to 40 personnel. Destroyed equipment included three vehicles, two 152mm D-20 guns and two 122mm D-30 howitzers. Key targets were the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade in Okrimovka, Chaikovka, Liptsy (Kharkov region) and Katerinovka (Sumy region). A drone storage facility was also destroyed.
Battlegroup Yug: Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 615 personnel. Equipment losses included five vehicles andf artillery systems including a 155mm FH-70 howitzer and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer. Key targets were the 28th and 30th Mechanized Brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade and others in Dyleyevka, Zaliznyanskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka and other locations in Donetsk region. An electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were also destroyed.
Battlegroup Zapad: Ukrainian losses were up to 510 personnel. Destroyed equipment included armored vehicles, artillery systems including a 155mm Krab self-propelled howitzer and 12 pickup trucks. Key targets were the 14th, 30th and 44th Mechanized Brigades and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in Petropavlovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region) and other areas. Three ammunition depots and an AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were also destroyed.
Battlegroup Vostok: Ukrainian losses were up to 130 personnel. Destroyed equipment included a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and a 155mm Krab self-propelled howitzer. Key targets were the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade in Dobrovolye (Donetsk region) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region). Three Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled.
Battlegroup Dnepr: Ukrainian losses exceeded 50 personnel. Destroyed equipment included five vehicles and one 122mm D-30 howitzer. Key targets were the 141st Infantry Brigade, 37th Marine Brigade and others in Shlyakhovoye, Nikolskoye (Kherson), Novoandreyevka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region). Two military equipment depots and an AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were also destroyed.