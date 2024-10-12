https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/russian-forces-hit-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-supplying-military-complex-1120523161.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Supplying Military Complex

The Russian military struck energy infrastructure facilities that supplied Ukraine's military-industrial complex, according to the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The Russian military struck energy infrastructure facilities that supplied Ukraine's military-industrial complex, according to the Ministry of Defense (MoD)."With the use of operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces, we hit energy infrastructure facilities that supported the military-industrial complex," the MoD stated.Air defense systems shot down 11 US-made HIMARS rockets and 125 fixed-wing drones, the statement added.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets, Russian forces regularly carry out precision strikes on Ukrainian military personnel, equipment and mercenary positions, as well as on infrastructure — specifically energy, defense industry, military command and communication facilities.Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the armed forces do not target residential buildings or social institutions.Other Developments

