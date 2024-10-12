Russian Forces Hit Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Supplying Military Complex
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
Additionally, the military targeted concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 areas.
The Russian military struck energy infrastructure facilities that supplied Ukraine's military-industrial complex, according to the Ministry of Defense (MoD).
"With the use of operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces, we hit energy infrastructure facilities that supported the military-industrial complex," the MoD stated.
Air defense systems shot down 11 US-made HIMARS rockets and 125 fixed-wing drones, the statement added.
In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets, Russian forces regularly carry out precision strikes on Ukrainian military personnel, equipment and mercenary positions, as well as on infrastructure — specifically energy, defense industry, military command and communication facilities.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stressed that the armed forces do not target residential buildings or social institutions.
Other Developments
Battlegroup Tsentr: Repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks, eliminating up to 490 personnel. Destroyed eight vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun. Advanced into Ukrainian defenses, targeting the 110th, 142nd, 152nd mechanized brigades and others in Donetsk areas.
Battlegroup Sever: Eliminated up to 110 Ukrainian personnel in Kharkov region. Destroyed eight motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. A material supply depot was also destroyed. Hit the 57th mechanized and 113th territorial defense brigades.
Battlegroup Yug: Repelled two Ukrainian attacks, eliminating up to 640 personnel. Destroyed six ammunition depots, an infantry fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles and multiple artillery systems, including a US M777 and a Swedish Archer. Targeted the 23rd, 24th, 30th and 33rd mechanized brigades in Donetsk.
Battlegroup Zapad: Repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks, eliminating up to 465 personnel. Destroyed a tank, two armored fighting vehicles and artillery systems, including a US-made M114 and a British L-119. Secured better positions in Kharkov, Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Destroyed three ammunition depots.
Battlegroup Vostok: Repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks, eliminating up to 140 personnel and destroying eleven motor vehicles. Targeted the 58th mechanized and 21st national guard brigades in Donetsk. Destroyed an ammunition depot.
Battlegroup Dnepr: Eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian personnel. Destroyed seven motor vehicles, a 155mm Bohdana self-propelled gun and an 85mm D-44 gun. Targeted the 31st, 118th mechanized and 141st infantry brigades in Kherson and Zaporozhye. Destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot.