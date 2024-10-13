https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/spacex-delays-crew-dragon-undocking-again-over-unfavorable-weather-conditions-in-florida-1120532002.html
SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Undocking Again Over Unfavorable Weather Conditions in Florida
SpaceX postponed on Sunday the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying a Russian cosmonaut and three NASA astronauts, from the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
"Due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida, Dragon is standing down from today's undocking from the Space Station. Teams will continue to monitor weather conditions for the next available undocking opportunity," SpaceX said on X. Crew Dragon's undocking from the ISS was previously postponed from October 7 to October 8 due to the landfall of Hurricane Milton and then again to October 10 and to October 13. SpaceX did not name a new date of the undocking. The Crew-8 mission crew, which includes Roscosmos' Alexander Grebenkin and NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, has been staying at the ISS since early March.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX postponed on Sunday the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying a Russian cosmonaut and three NASA astronauts, from the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida.
"Due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida, Dragon is standing down from today's undocking from the Space Station. Teams will continue to monitor weather conditions for the next available undocking opportunity," SpaceX said on X.
Crew Dragon's undocking from the ISS
was previously postponed from October 7 to October 8 due to the landfall of Hurricane Milton and then again to October 10 and to October 13. SpaceX did not name a new date of the undocking.
The Crew-8 mission crew, which includes Roscosmos' Alexander Grebenkin and NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, has been staying at the ISS since early March.