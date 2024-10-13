https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/spacex-delays-crew-dragon-undocking-again-over-unfavorable-weather-conditions-in-florida-1120532002.html

SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Undocking Again Over Unfavorable Weather Conditions in Florida

SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Undocking Again Over Unfavorable Weather Conditions in Florida

Sputnik International

SpaceX postponed on Sunday the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying a Russian cosmonaut and three NASA astronauts, from the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida.

2024-10-13T10:41+0000

2024-10-13T10:41+0000

2024-10-13T10:41+0000

beyond politics

us

nasa

roscosmos

international space station (iss)

crew dragon

crew dragon spacecraft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578121_0:73:3071:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_d99afae516c644acb105f1885fff2d09.jpg

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida, Dragon is standing down from today's undocking from the Space Station. Teams will continue to monitor weather conditions for the next available undocking opportunity," SpaceX said on X. Crew Dragon's undocking from the ISS was previously postponed from October 7 to October 8 due to the landfall of Hurricane Milton and then again to October 10 and to October 13. SpaceX did not name a new date of the undocking. The Crew-8 mission crew, which includes Roscosmos' Alexander Grebenkin and NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, has been staying at the ISS since early March.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/boeing-starliner-crew-to-return-to-earth-from-iss-in-february-2025---nasa-1119897571.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spacex, crew dragon undocking, weather conditions in florida