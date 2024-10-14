https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/blackrocks-blood-and-tears-fueled-rise-how-does-infamous-vulture-fund-make-its-money-1120550508.html

BlackRock’s Blood and Tears-Fueled Rise: How Does Infamous Vulture Fund Make Its Money?

BlackRock’s Blood and Tears-Fueled Rise: How Does Infamous Vulture Fund Make Its Money?

US investment giant BlackRock has hit a new record on assets under management, topping $11.48 trillion in Q3 2024 – equivalent to the nominal GDP of Japan, India and the UK combined, and the valuation growing by nearly $2.4 trillion (the GDP of an Italy or Brazil) since Q3 2023 alone. How does BlackRock make its money? Sputnik explores.

Likened by some observers to a ‘modern-day East India Company’ in terms of sheer economic might and insatiable greed, BlackRock has been described in other circles as a classic vulture fund – seeking out profits wherever they may be found, ethics be damned. As CEO Larry Fink put it in a letter to clients in 2022, BlackRock “will not support policies that are good for society but bad for BlackRock.”Created by a group of finance executives led Fink in the late 1980s, BlackRock’s founders were pioneers in the so-called mortgage-backed security market – a risk-laden, bond-style type of investment representing claims on money generated by pools of mortgage loans. Starting out by offering financial services, including proprietary software, to investment banks, the company expanded into mutual and exchange-traded funds in the 1990s.Gradually building up its portfolio after going public in 1999 with a 'modest' $165 billion in assets under management, attributed by the company itself to its “strengthening relationships with global institutions,” BlackRock rose to global prominence during the 2007-2008 subprime mortgage crisis, which plunged much of the planet into a prolonged recession, but left the asset manager trillions of dollars richer.BlackRock’s seemingly unstoppable rise and massive market power has been accompanied by an array of unsavory and highly destructive business practices, including:“We have already managed to attract attention and have cooperation with such giants of the international finance and financial world as BlackRock, JPMorgan, Golden Sachs [sic]…Everyone can become a big business by working with Ukraine in all sectors from weapons and defense to construction, from communication to agriculture, from transport to IT, from banks to medicine,” Volodymyr Zelensky promised at a US Chambers of Commerce meeting in the winter of 2023.Indeed, in both Ukraine and Gaza, UN officials have blasted BlackRock for its profiteering, with a recent OHCHR report citing BlackRock’s arms industry investments as signs of complicity in the Gaza conflict.In May 2023, Russian permanent representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called out BlackRock by name, and outlined its sinister goals in no uncertain terms.

