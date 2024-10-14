https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/chinas-army-practices-precision-strike-capabilities-during-drills-near-taiwan-1120543633.html
China's Army Practices Precision Strike Capabilities During Drills Near Taiwan
"The PLA Eastern Theatre Command ... practices precision strike capabilities on key targets," the military said in a statement.Earlier in the day, China began the Joint Sword-2024B military drills around Taiwan to practice jointly assaulting, blocking and taking control of key ports and areas of the island, according to spokesman for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command Li Xi.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's army practices precision strike capabilities against key targets as part of the military exercise off Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said on Monday.
"The PLA Eastern Theatre Command ... practices precision strike capabilities on key targets," the military said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, China began the Joint Sword-2024B military drills around Taiwan to practice jointly assaulting, blocking and taking control of key ports and areas of the island, according to spokesman for the PLA Eastern Theatre Command Li Xi.