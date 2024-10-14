https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/iran-says-will-not-respond-to-limited-israeli-attack-on-certain-targets---reports-1120545076.html

Iran Says Will Not Respond to Limited Israeli Attack on Certain Targets - Reports

Iran has conveyed a message to the United States through an intermediary that it will not retaliate in the event of a limited Israeli attack on specific targets planned in response to Tehran's recent ballistic missile strike, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source.

Tehran will consider the current round closed if Israel's response is limited to specific targets, the broadcaster said.On October 1, Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.Israel vowed to respond to the attack at a time and in a manner of its choosing. The United States and other allies have urged Israel to respond proportionately amid concerns that Iran's oil and nuclear facilities may be prime targets, which could potentially spark an all-out regional war.

