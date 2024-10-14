https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/israel-to-continue-strikes-across-lebanon-including-beirut---netanyahu-1120548978.html

Israel to Continue Strikes Across Lebanon, Including Beirut - Netanyahu

Israel will continue to mercilessly strike Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah across Lebanon, including Beirut, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"I want to be clear. We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon, including Beirut ... We have proven this recently and we will continue to prove it in the coming days," Netanyahu was quoted by his office as saying.Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.

