EU Member States 'Strongly Divided' on Issue of Providing Arms to Israel

European Union member states are "strongly divided" on the issue of providing arms to Israel, which is a matter of national competence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

2024-10-14T11:02+0000

2024-10-14T11:02+0000

2024-10-14T11:24+0000

"This is a national competence [providing weapons to Israel], and member states are strongly divided, and I am sure we will discuss it [today]," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg. In early October, Borrell said that a number of EU member states were ready to provide Israel with assistance in both defensive and offensive operations, in addition to arms supplies. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, while continuing aerial bombardment. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north.

