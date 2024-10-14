International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/eu-member-states-strongly-divided-on-issue-of-providing-arms-to-israel--1120544939.html
EU Member States 'Strongly Divided' on Issue of Providing Arms to Israel
EU Member States 'Strongly Divided' on Issue of Providing Arms to Israel
Sputnik International
European Union member states are "strongly divided" on the issue of providing arms to Israel, which is a matter of national competence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
2024-10-14T11:02+0000
2024-10-14T11:24+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
european union (eu)
josep borrell
luxembourg
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105337426_0:205:2911:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_f0cd6cd1643d18a1c0ec8e95dae8c224.jpg
"This is a national competence [providing weapons to Israel], and member states are strongly divided, and I am sure we will discuss it [today]," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg. In early October, Borrell said that a number of EU member states were ready to provide Israel with assistance in both defensive and offensive operations, in addition to arms supplies. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, while continuing aerial bombardment. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/israeli-army-strikes-school-mosque-in-gaza-continues-attacks-on-lebanese-territory-1120436678.html
israel
lebanon
luxembourg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105337426_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ebe60301d5b9c4903b7c3520b915a52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu member states, european union member states, eu foreign policy chief josep borrell, providing arms to israel
eu member states, european union member states, eu foreign policy chief josep borrell, providing arms to israel

EU Member States 'Strongly Divided' on Issue of Providing Arms to Israel

11:02 GMT 14.10.2024 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 14.10.2024)
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARDThe entrance of the European Parliament in Brussels on December 9, 2022.
The entrance of the European Parliament in Brussels on December 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Union member states are "strongly divided" on the issue of providing arms to Israel, which is a matter of national competence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"This is a national competence [providing weapons to Israel], and member states are strongly divided, and I am sure we will discuss it [today]," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.
In early October, Borrell said that a number of EU member states were ready to provide Israel with assistance in both defensive and offensive operations, in addition to arms supplies.
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2024
World
Israeli Army Strikes School, Mosque in Gaza, Continues Attacks on Lebanese Territory
6 October, 05:10 GMT
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, while continuing aerial bombardment. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала