https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/lavrov-popes-peace-envoy-on-ukraine-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1120546993.html

Lavrov, Pope's Peace Envoy on Ukraine Hold Meeting in Moscow

Lavrov, Pope's Peace Envoy on Ukraine Hold Meeting in Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the head of the Vatican peace mission on Ukraine, and discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2024-10-14T13:21+0000

2024-10-14T13:21+0000

2024-10-14T13:21+0000

world

sergey lavrov

pope

ukraine

moscow

russia

russian foreign ministry

vatican

pope francis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120284178_0:0:2799:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_acb8db35c403efad27596bc4c42d6e32.jpg

"During the conversation, the parties discussed in detail cooperation in the humanitarian sphere in the context of the conflict around Ukraine and touched upon a number of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. The constructive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue was noted," the statement read.Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Moscow on Monday to assess efforts to family reunification and prisoner exchange, a representative at the Holy See told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russias-un-envoy-reminds-of-putins-peace-proposal-amid-kievs-negotiation-signals-1119505056.html

ukraine

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov, pope's peace envoy, cardinal matteo zuppi, discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere