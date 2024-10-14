https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/lavrov-popes-peace-envoy-on-ukraine-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1120546993.html
Lavrov, Pope's Peace Envoy on Ukraine Hold Meeting in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the head of the Vatican peace mission on Ukraine, and discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"During the conversation, the parties discussed in detail cooperation in the humanitarian sphere in the context of the conflict around Ukraine and touched upon a number of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. The constructive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue was noted," the statement read.Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Moscow on Monday to assess efforts to family reunification and prisoner exchange, a representative at the Holy See told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the head of the Vatican peace mission on Ukraine, and discussed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"During the conversation, the parties discussed in detail cooperation in the humanitarian sphere in the context of the conflict around Ukraine and touched upon a number of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda. The constructive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue was noted," the statement read.
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi
, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Moscow on Monday to assess efforts to family reunification and prisoner exchange, a representative at the Holy See told Sputnik.
"I confirm that Cardinal Matteo ZuppiI today began a new visit to Moscow as part of the mission entrusted to him by Pope Francis last year to meet with the authorities and assess further efforts to promote the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families and the exchange of prisoners, in view of the long-awaited peace that has been achieved," the representative said in a statement.