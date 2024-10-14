International
Nobel Economics Prize Goes to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James A. Robinson - Committee
Nobel Economics Prize Goes to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James A. Robinson - Committee
The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded on Monday to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for studies of institutions.
"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson "for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity," the Nobel Prize Committee said on X.
Nobel Economics Prize Goes to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James A. Robinson - Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded on Monday to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for studies of institutions.
"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson "for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity," the Nobel Prize Committee said on X.
