International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-and-chinese-warships-perform-firing-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1120540277.html
Russian and Chinese Warships Perform Firing Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian and Chinese Warships Perform Firing Drills in Pacific Ocean
Sputnik International
Russian and Chinese warships have conducted live-fire exercises in the Pacific Ocean as part of anti-submarine and air defense drills, the Pacific Fleet's press service has announced.
2024-10-14T06:38+0000
2024-10-14T06:38+0000
military
military exercises
pacific ocean
russia
chinese navy
china
drills
naval drills
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120541791_93:0:1320:690_1920x0_80_0_0_14f0754486dbc29c20e3f8d8887b70b9.jpg
"Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy performed combat exercises with practical firing during the anti-submarine and air defense exercise in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.It is noted that the joint Russian-Chinese fleet is currently conducting patrols in the Asia-Pacific region.First, the squadron of ships in the designated area searched for a submarine of the mock enemy and made a pursuit for the vessel. To destroy the 'enemy' submarine, the crews of the Russian ships used RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers.The crews of the Russian and Chinese naval vessels then practiced repelling an air missile attack by the mock 'enemy'. They fired from the ship's Kinzhal anti-aircraft missile system, and utilized passive jamming systems to draw their forces away from the missile attack.
pacific ocean
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian and Chinese warships perform firing drills in the Pacific Ocean
Sputnik International
Russian and Chinese warships perform firing drills in the Pacific Ocean
2024-10-14T06:38+0000
true
PT1M45S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0e/1120541791_246:0:1166:690_1920x0_80_0_0_6e1eef56d2223470702adc7caa91ca8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian and chinese warships, pacific ocean, anti-submarine and air defense drills
russian and chinese warships, pacific ocean, anti-submarine and air defense drills

Russian and Chinese Warships Perform Firing Drills in Pacific Ocean

06:38 GMT 14.10.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian and Chinese warships have conducted live-fire exercises in the Pacific Ocean as part of their anti-submarine and air defense drills, the Pacific Fleet's press service has announced.
"Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy performed combat exercises with practical firing during the anti-submarine and air defense exercise in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.
It is noted that the joint Russian-Chinese fleet is currently conducting patrols in the Asia-Pacific region.
First, the squadron of ships in the designated area searched for a submarine of the mock enemy and made a pursuit for the vessel. To destroy the 'enemy' submarine, the crews of the Russian ships used RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers.
The crews of the Russian and Chinese naval vessels then practiced repelling an air missile attack by the mock 'enemy'. They fired from the ship's Kinzhal anti-aircraft missile system, and utilized passive jamming systems to draw their forces away from the missile attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала