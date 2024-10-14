https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-and-chinese-warships-perform-firing-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1120540277.html
Russian and Chinese Warships Perform Firing Drills in Pacific Ocean
Russian and Chinese warships have conducted live-fire exercises in the Pacific Ocean as part of anti-submarine and air defense drills, the Pacific Fleet's press service has announced.
"Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy performed combat exercises with practical firing during the anti-submarine and air defense exercise in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.It is noted that the joint Russian-Chinese fleet is currently conducting patrols in the Asia-Pacific region.First, the squadron of ships in the designated area searched for a submarine of the mock enemy and made a pursuit for the vessel. To destroy the 'enemy' submarine, the crews of the Russian ships used RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers.The crews of the Russian and Chinese naval vessels then practiced repelling an air missile attack by the mock 'enemy'. They fired from the ship's Kinzhal anti-aircraft missile system, and utilized passive jamming systems to draw their forces away from the missile attack.
