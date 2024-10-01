International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/russian-chinese-warships-begin-joint-patrols-in-asia-pacific-1120370229.html
Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific
Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific
Sputnik International
Russian and Chinese warships have begun joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific following joint drills, Russia's Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.
2024-10-01T06:40+0000
2024-10-01T06:40+0000
military
russian pacific fleet
china
military drills
joint drill
naval drills
pacific
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106486307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_86763ec93e6ca240e76597a62e9bf7de.jpg
"Russian and Chinese navies' warships replenished supplies in the Sea of Okhotsk after participating in the 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' exercise, formed a tactical group, and began carrying out patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region. The ship group crossed the Bussol Strait and entered the northwestern Pacific Ocean," the statement read. During joint patrols, the crews will conduct training and combat exercises, including anti-submarine defense and sea rescue. The Russian tactical group includes large battleships. Chinese destroyers, a frigate, and an integrated supply ship are also taking part in the patrol. A joint detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese navy departed from Vladivostok on September 21 for the Beibu/Interaction - 2024 naval drills.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/us-seek-sound-military-edge-spur-arms-race--putin--1120097269.html
china
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106486307_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c441b416c6fd72d4767d3b8e5f54c36.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china drills, russian navy china, russian pacific fleet, russian drills pacific, joint drills russia china
russia-china drills, russian navy china, russian pacific fleet, russian drills pacific, joint drills russia china

Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific

06:40 GMT 01.10.2024
© AP Photo In this file photo taken Saturday, May 24, 2014, China's Harbin (112) guided missile destroyer takes part in a week-long China-Russia "Joint Sea-2014" navy exercise at the East China Sea off Shanghai, China. A Russian naval task force has arrived in the northern Chinese port of Qingdao ahead of joint naval exercises that reinforce the growing bond between Beijing and Moscow.
In this file photo taken Saturday, May 24, 2014, China's Harbin (112) guided missile destroyer takes part in a week-long China-Russia Joint Sea-2014 navy exercise at the East China Sea off Shanghai, China. A Russian naval task force has arrived in the northern Chinese port of Qingdao ahead of joint naval exercises that reinforce the growing bond between Beijing and Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships have begun joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific following joint drills, Russia's Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Russian and Chinese navies' warships replenished supplies in the Sea of Okhotsk after participating in the 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' exercise, formed a tactical group, and began carrying out patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region. The ship group crossed the Bussol Strait and entered the northwestern Pacific Ocean," the statement read.
Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2024
World
US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin
10 September, 13:05 GMT
During joint patrols, the crews will conduct training and combat exercises, including anti-submarine defense and sea rescue. The Russian tactical group includes large battleships. Chinese destroyers, a frigate, and an integrated supply ship are also taking part in the patrol.
A joint detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese navy departed from Vladivostok on September 21 for the Beibu/Interaction - 2024 naval drills.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала