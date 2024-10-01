https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/russian-chinese-warships-begin-joint-patrols-in-asia-pacific-1120370229.html

Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific

Sputnik International

Russian and Chinese warships have begun joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific following joint drills, Russia's Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russian and Chinese navies' warships replenished supplies in the Sea of Okhotsk after participating in the 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' exercise, formed a tactical group, and began carrying out patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region. The ship group crossed the Bussol Strait and entered the northwestern Pacific Ocean," the statement read. During joint patrols, the crews will conduct training and combat exercises, including anti-submarine defense and sea rescue. The Russian tactical group includes large battleships. Chinese destroyers, a frigate, and an integrated supply ship are also taking part in the patrol. A joint detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese navy departed from Vladivostok on September 21 for the Beibu/Interaction - 2024 naval drills.

