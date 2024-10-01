https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/russian-chinese-warships-begin-joint-patrols-in-asia-pacific-1120370229.html
Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific
Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific
Sputnik International
Russian and Chinese warships have begun joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific following joint drills, Russia's Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.
2024-10-01T06:40+0000
2024-10-01T06:40+0000
2024-10-01T06:40+0000
military
russian pacific fleet
china
military drills
joint drill
naval drills
pacific
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106486307_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_86763ec93e6ca240e76597a62e9bf7de.jpg
"Russian and Chinese navies' warships replenished supplies in the Sea of Okhotsk after participating in the 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' exercise, formed a tactical group, and began carrying out patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region. The ship group crossed the Bussol Strait and entered the northwestern Pacific Ocean," the statement read. During joint patrols, the crews will conduct training and combat exercises, including anti-submarine defense and sea rescue. The Russian tactical group includes large battleships. Chinese destroyers, a frigate, and an integrated supply ship are also taking part in the patrol. A joint detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese navy departed from Vladivostok on September 21 for the Beibu/Interaction - 2024 naval drills.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/us-seek-sound-military-edge-spur-arms-race--putin--1120097269.html
china
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106486307_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c441b416c6fd72d4767d3b8e5f54c36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-china drills, russian navy china, russian pacific fleet, russian drills pacific, joint drills russia china
russia-china drills, russian navy china, russian pacific fleet, russian drills pacific, joint drills russia china
Russian, Chinese Warships Begin Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships have begun joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific following joint drills, Russia's Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Russian and Chinese navies' warships
replenished supplies in the Sea of Okhotsk after participating in the 'Beibu/Interaction - 2024' exercise, formed a tactical group, and began carrying out patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region. The ship group crossed the Bussol Strait and entered the northwestern Pacific Ocean," the statement read.
During joint patrols, the crews will conduct training and combat exercises, including anti-submarine defense and sea rescue. The Russian tactical group includes large battleships. Chinese destroyers, a frigate, and an integrated supply ship are also taking part in the patrol.
A joint detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese navy departed from Vladivostok on September 21 for the Beibu/Interaction - 2024 naval drills.