Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Beijing for High-Level Talks With Chinese Leaders
Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Beijing for High-Level Talks With Chinese Leaders
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has arrived in Beijing for an official visit and will hold talks with the political and military leaders of China, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the visit, the Russian defense minister will hold a series of talks with the country's military and military-political leadership," the ministry said in a statement.An official welcoming ceremony for the Russian delegation was held in front of the building of the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China with the participation of an honor guard. Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun greeted his Russian counterpart. The ceremony ended with a ceremonial march of the honor guard. Earlier, Belousov laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
10:04 GMT 14.10.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has arrived in Beijing for an official visit and will hold talks with the political and military leaders of China, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"During the visit, the Russian defense minister will hold a series of talks with the country's military and military-political leadership," the ministry said in a statement.
An official welcoming ceremony for the Russian delegation was held in front of the building of the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China with the participation of an honor guard. Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun greeted his Russian counterpart.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, the Russian government and the heads of law enforcement agencies - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2024
Russia
Putin Includes Russian Defense Minister Belousov in Security Council - Decree
11 June, 20:58 GMT
The ceremony ended with a ceremonial march of the honor guard. Earlier, Belousov laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
