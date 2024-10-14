https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-defense-minister-arrives-in-beijing-for-high-level-talks-with-chinese-leaders-1120544446.html

Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Beijing for High-Level Talks With Chinese Leaders

Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Beijing for High-Level Talks With Chinese Leaders

Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has arrived in Beijing for an official visit and will hold talks with the political and military leaders of China, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-10-14T10:04+0000

2024-10-14T10:04+0000

2024-10-14T10:04+0000

world

andrei belousov

beijing

china

russia

russian defense ministry

tiananmen square

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118402324_0:180:3241:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_bbbb4af1dc638260c0641b1667070a82.jpg

"During the visit, the Russian defense minister will hold a series of talks with the country's military and military-political leadership," the ministry said in a statement.An official welcoming ceremony for the Russian delegation was held in front of the building of the Central Military Council of the People's Republic of China with the participation of an honor guard. Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun greeted his Russian counterpart. The ceremony ended with a ceremonial march of the honor guard. Earlier, Belousov laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/putin-includes-russian-defense-minister-belousov-in-security-council---decree-1118908994.html

beijing

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense minister andrei belousov, high-level talks, official visit